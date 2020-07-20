Heron Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Heron Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKI. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at about $2,478,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 20.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.3% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1,374.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 22,318 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PKI shares. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $102.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.47.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $519,139.44. Also, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $756,030.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKI opened at $108.99 on Monday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.91 and a 1-year high of $110.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $652.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.