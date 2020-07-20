Heron Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,885,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,423 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,569,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,891,000 after buying an additional 1,594,734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,345,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,266,000 after purchasing an additional 87,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 37.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,389,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,901 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

NYSE:MPC opened at $37.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.22. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $69.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.60.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $24.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

