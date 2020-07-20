Heron Financial Group LLC Sells 39 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Heron Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,013 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 65.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in Netflix by 57.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 325.0% in the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total transaction of $1,586,226.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,681 shares of company stock worth $69,616,601 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $492.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $216.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.13, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.78. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Netflix from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $478.74.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

