1,509 Shares in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,509 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,702,310,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $713,677,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Boeing by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,556,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,531 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Boeing by 372,990.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,152,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $470,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,341,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,641 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $175.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.07. The company has a market capitalization of $99.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 1.47. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. ValuEngine cut Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nord/LB cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Benchmark reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $175.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.08.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

