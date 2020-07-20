Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,492 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $32,262,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $234,912,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $71,466,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,174,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,527,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,137 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average of $29.12. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $35.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

KHC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

