Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Invests $232,000 in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,119,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $1,419,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 1,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $799,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total transaction of $3,447,974.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,855,951. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Wolfe Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $405.47.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $431.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $420.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.31. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $454.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.07.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.