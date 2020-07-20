iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,043,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854,416 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,497.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,049,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,080 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16,377.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,042,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,259,000.

IWM opened at $146.59 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $170.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.28.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

