Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.72 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,172 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,610,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $814,430,000 after buying an additional 155,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,217,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,968,000 after purchasing an additional 749,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,357,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,644,000 after purchasing an additional 409,377 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,844,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,340,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,419,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NUE. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $88,354.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NUE opened at $41.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $58.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average of $42.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

