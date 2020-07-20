Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 2,044 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $34,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $1,252,374.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,209.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $31,434,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,023 shares in the company, valued at $37,408,869.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,996 shares of company stock worth $42,682,859 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FISV. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.16.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $102.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.65. The company has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 56.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

