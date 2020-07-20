Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 8,857 Shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,857 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

DISCK opened at $19.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 18.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

DISCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

