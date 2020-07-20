TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $456,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $109.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.56. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.