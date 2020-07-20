TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,346,000 after purchasing an additional 517,948 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,484,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,044,000 after purchasing an additional 303,975 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,130,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,222,000 after purchasing an additional 837,825 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,121,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,943,000 after purchasing an additional 181,730 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,281,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

NYSE:WAL opened at $36.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.51.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $319.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.38 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

