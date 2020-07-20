21,903 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Acquired by Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $12,791,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,861,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 607,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,549,000 after purchasing an additional 413,851 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,880,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 284.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after buying an additional 400,710 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.78 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $24.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.93.

