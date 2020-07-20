Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 212 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $1,503,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.06.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

