Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Delmar Bancorp (NASDAQ:DBCP)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Delmar Bancorp (NASDAQ:DBCP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Delmar Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBCP opened at $6.33 on Monday. Delmar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

Delmar Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers time deposit, checking, money market, checking, savings, Cash Management, NOW, and IRA accounts; and remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.

