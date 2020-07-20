Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Buys New Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 147.8% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CSX from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on CSX from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus upped their price target on CSX from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $72.16 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $80.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

In other CSX news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $1,455,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

