6,226 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,907,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $77,029,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $36.30 on Monday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

In other news, Director Nido R. Qubein purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.98 per share, with a total value of $379,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,043.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

