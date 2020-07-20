Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Cut by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,778 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.2% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $149.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

