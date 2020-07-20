Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 862,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,264 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $15,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,469,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 284.4% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,402,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,754 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 825,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,116,000 after acquiring an additional 358,392 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $4,399,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,652,000.

GDV stock opened at $18.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $22.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

