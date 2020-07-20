TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,586 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $195.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $379.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.69. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. Visa’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on V. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.62.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

