Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Position Trimmed by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

VEU opened at $49.94 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $54.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average of $47.41.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

