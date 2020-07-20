TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $149.88 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $170.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.43.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Johnson & Johnson Holdings Cut by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd
Johnson & Johnson Holdings Cut by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd
United Capital Management of KS Inc. Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson
United Capital Management of KS Inc. Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc
TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc
TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Visa Inc
TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Visa Inc
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Position Trimmed by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Position Trimmed by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report