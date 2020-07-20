PGGM Investments Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.1% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.05% of Johnson & Johnson worth $189,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $149.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $393.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Johnson & Johnson Holdings Cut by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd
Johnson & Johnson Holdings Cut by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd
United Capital Management of KS Inc. Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson
United Capital Management of KS Inc. Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc
TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc
TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Visa Inc
TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Visa Inc
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Position Trimmed by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Position Trimmed by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report