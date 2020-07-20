Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 3.9% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $11,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,244,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,235,000 after acquiring an additional 29,733 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 89,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 386,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $93.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.58. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.