Keeler Thomas Management LLC Has $5.16 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.7% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $149.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

