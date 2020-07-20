Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.7% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ stock opened at $149.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.80 and a 200-day moving average of $143.91. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $393.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

