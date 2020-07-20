Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 284.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,263 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $149.88 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $170.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.43.

