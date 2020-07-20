Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $149.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.91. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a market cap of $393.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

