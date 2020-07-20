Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.1% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $4,139,107,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,435,000 after buying an additional 13,703,905 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,895,000 after buying an additional 2,968,879 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,753,000 after buying an additional 2,118,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,726,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,688 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $149.35 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $393.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.91.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.