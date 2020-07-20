Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $2,647,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 403,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,440,000 after purchasing an additional 89,679 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,376,000. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $246.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,450.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.97 and a beta of -1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $281.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $394,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 73,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.60, for a total transaction of $17,604,220.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 219,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,894,225.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 769,822 shares of company stock worth $167,960,737. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.68.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

