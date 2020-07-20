Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 18.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Leidos were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Leidos by 5.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Leidos by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Leidos by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LDOS. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.31.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $61,362.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,121.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $283,545.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,266.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $88.21 on Monday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

