Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $163.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.