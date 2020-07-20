Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Trims Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC decreased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,056 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC owned 0.06% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RODM. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $25.48 on Monday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.34.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Recommended Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.