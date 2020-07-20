salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in salesforce.com by 166.7% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 632.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.77, for a total value of $1,527,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 7,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $1,097,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 600,551 shares of company stock valued at $108,163,757. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. OTR Global lowered salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on salesforce.com from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.21.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $187.78 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $202.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $169.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,043.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

