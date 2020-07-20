Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $657,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $8,217,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,966,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 190,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,389,000 after buying an additional 93,911 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $170.12 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $132.30 and a 52-week high of $170.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.80.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

