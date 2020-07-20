Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 51 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Alphabet by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,515.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,034.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,448.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1,366.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,577.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,589.81.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

