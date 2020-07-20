Vigilare Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 1,720 Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.57.

In other news, Director P Mcglade David sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $2,924,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $1,190,082.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,741 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,521.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 50,425 shares of company stock worth $6,495,835. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWKS stock opened at $133.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.13 and its 200 day moving average is $110.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $138.22.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $766.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.10 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

