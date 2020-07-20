Vigilare Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,841,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,223,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996,707 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 202.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,453,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986,613 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,010,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,993 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,799,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $719,982,000 after buying an additional 2,199,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,220,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $875,864,000 after buying an additional 1,468,185 shares during the period. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,613,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BX. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.65.

Shares of BX opened at $55.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 76.67, a PEG ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.22.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.