Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Shares Acquired by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 135.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,840 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 42.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 84,946 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 287.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 290,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 215,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $6.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $17.37.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.28). The company had revenue of $42.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.19.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

