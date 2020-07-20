Vigilare Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 2,185 Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 25,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $226,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,018 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,786.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $153,423.84. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,409,446. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Qorvo from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Qorvo from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Charter Equity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

Shares of QRVO opened at $113.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.64 and a 200 day moving average of $100.93. Qorvo Inc has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $122.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $787.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.38 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.32%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

