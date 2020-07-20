Vigilare Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 13,050 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 46.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 47,595 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 436.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 30,251 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 158,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 56,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 36,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $18.94 on Monday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.07% and a negative net margin of 316.53%. The company had revenue of $18.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 million. Analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $146,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,622 shares in the company, valued at $10,988,007.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $249,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,091,775. Insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

KPTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $18.99 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

