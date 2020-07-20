Vigilare Wealth Management Has $248,000 Position in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Vigilare Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,950,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 947,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 477,097 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 321,261 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 917.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 329,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 296,968 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 131.2% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 451,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 255,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $11.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

