Vigilare Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,397 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 682,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,712,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 608,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after acquiring an additional 97,717 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 356,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 69,297 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,579,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 233,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 21,862 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF stock opened at $18.51 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $22.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.95.

