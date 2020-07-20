EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Mayo Clinic purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 1,423.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

EXAS opened at $97.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. EXACT Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.47 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.69.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

