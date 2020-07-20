Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Crowdstrike were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth $135,581,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,311,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,680,000 after buying an additional 66,026 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Crowdstrike by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,191,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Crowdstrike by 1,390.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,746,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 243,264 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total value of $28,296,468.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $123,117.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,284,677 shares of company stock valued at $940,336,097 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.17.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $101.43 on Monday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.13.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

