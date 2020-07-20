Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 1,225 Shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its stake in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Avalara were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avalara by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Avalara by 7.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVLR opened at $125.37 on Monday. Avalara Inc has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $144.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.07.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avalara Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVLR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Avalara from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Avalara from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $113.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Avalara from $117.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.65.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,648,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 844,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,445,426.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Ingram sold 103,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $10,041,408.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,564.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 346,591 shares of company stock worth $36,577,958. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

