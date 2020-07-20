Vigilare Wealth Management Takes $514,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,091,668,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,302,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,445,000 after acquiring an additional 197,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,090,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,973,000 after purchasing an additional 183,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,859,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,012,000 after buying an additional 29,050 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $62.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.10 and its 200-day moving average is $122.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $101.45 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

