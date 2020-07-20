Vigilare Wealth Management Takes $514,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,091,668,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,302,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,445,000 after acquiring an additional 197,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,090,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,973,000 after purchasing an additional 183,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,859,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,012,000 after buying an additional 29,050 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $62.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.10 and its 200-day moving average is $122.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $101.45 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Vigilare Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 1,720 Skyworks Solutions Inc
Vigilare Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 1,720 Skyworks Solutions Inc
Vigilare Wealth Management Takes $229,000 Position in Fate Therapeutics Inc
Vigilare Wealth Management Takes $229,000 Position in Fate Therapeutics Inc
Vigilare Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Blackstone Group LP
Vigilare Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Blackstone Group LP
Clovis Oncology Shares Acquired by Vigilare Wealth Management
Clovis Oncology Shares Acquired by Vigilare Wealth Management
Vigilare Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 2,185 Qorvo Inc
Vigilare Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 2,185 Qorvo Inc
Vigilare Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 13,050 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc
Vigilare Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 13,050 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report