Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 2,610 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 40.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,788,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,255,000 after buying an additional 22,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,300,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,561,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,767,000 after purchasing an additional 79,597 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 10.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,381,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,560,000 after purchasing an additional 221,466 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,739,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,322,000 after purchasing an additional 94,139 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock opened at $144.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $149.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.30.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

