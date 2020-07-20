Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 45 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Vigilare Wealth Management decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,364 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 256.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $432.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $421.50 and its 200 day moving average is $363.37. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $470.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $211,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,351.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $5,134,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,755,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,222 shares of company stock worth $16,842,070 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

