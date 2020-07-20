Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management lowered its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 6,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $3,961,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,158,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total transaction of $499,944.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,284 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $586.57.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $610.09 on Monday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $613.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $578.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

